LETTER: Molefe’s moral compass

Brian Molefe committed a cardinal mistake — he trusted politicians. His sad story is a classic example of a good executive getting sucked into the political arena and losing focus on what he or she was paid to do.

Molefe’s fall from grace is sad, given how he built up his reputation over the years, from his early days in the premier’s office in Limpopo to the Treasury, PIC, Transnet and then Eskom.

Why did he sell his credibility to the highest bidder?

We all know that politicians are not to be trusted, but a good technocrat like Molefe allowed his judgment to be clouded by political expediency.

It is inconceivable that he allowed himself to be embroiled in a mafia web that uses him to keep itself going. Who would now want to employ a compromised man like him?

This is another setback for the battle to produce credible and reliable black executives to change the structural set-up of the past. Molefe has let down the system through his greed and shortsightedness

Kiekie MboweniNkowankowa