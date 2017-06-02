LETTER: E-mail leaks a heroic act

With the release of the Gupta e-mails, we now surely have enough evidence to bury these people under hundreds of criminal charges. Ironically, the Constitution prevents us from putting a stop to these people right now — we’re acting in line with the Constitution, they aren’t. See why they’re winning?

One can only marvel at the scale of evil it must take to present a budget to Parliament while these e-mails are being leaked.

There seems to be very little spoken about where these e-mails are being leaked from, and by whom.

One thing for sure is that the people leaking are doing a heroic job and should be hailed as national heroes.

They are probably working under extreme stress and great personal risk.

I have a feeling there is a great story to be told about this and one day it will be, I’m sure.

James DrewVia e-mail