LETTER: Refinery analysis spot on

The article, Little commercial sense in a new refinery (May 31) was an excellent piece of analysis. We need an additional 200,000 barrels of oil products a day and it is far more economic to import that than to build a crude-oil refinery to produce it.

The proposed Mthombo refinery at Coega has been extensively researched and it is too small and in the wrong place.

The Durban-Gauteng multiproduct pipeline has not been in operation for long and is by no means stretched for capacity.

Production at Coega lacks all such critical infrastructure.

The article did not consider the sub-Saharan situation. Angola, for instance, has a need for about 200,000 barrels a day and has its own oil. There is the possibility of a joint project of a 400,000 barrel a day capacity, with us having a guaranteed 50% offtake.

Other similar projects are emerging on the East Coast.

The industry has told the government the expected cost of upgrading the refineries to produce better fuel.

The government has stalled for more than five years on agreeing any mechanism for cost recovery and any diversion of fuel taxes to pay for the upgrade is very far from their minds.

Meanwhile, the industry has developed plans for distribution of the cleaner fuel after importation is finally under way.

Prof Philip LloydBellville