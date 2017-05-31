LETTER: Voice for change at Net1

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) recognises the level of public and stakeholder concern pertaining to Net1 UEPS Technologies.

However, the article How World Bank unit’s goals were sabotaged capture of SA grants (May 29) failed to acknowledge the IFC’s ongoing and potential role as a Net1 shareholder.

Recognising the high-profile concerns surrounding this company and the nature of its client base, since becoming a shareholder in 2016, the IFC has been the leading voice to Net1 management and the board to improve its governance, transparency and its dialogue with civil society and other stakeholders. Net1 has since initiated a process to continuously review its practices and take action in areas in which it is found to fall short of best practices.

A transition in leadership and an expanded, more independent board have been among the IFC’s recommendations and we support the recent changes announced by Net1 regarding its board and management.

However, changes will take time to have an effect.

Too few financial service providers are successfully reaching low-income consumers, resulting in high cost of services or forcing them to rely on informal and unregulated networks. We aim to be a force supporting regulated institutions that we can influence towards improving standards.

Andi Dervishi and Saleem KarimjeeInternational Finance Corporation