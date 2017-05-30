LETTER: Zuma plays party games

I was shocked, concerned and dismayed, not only that the ANC national executive meeting ended up with another unsuccessful attempt to unseat President Jacob Zuma, but by his audacity to say, "I have been quiet because I don’t want to harm the ANC, so if you continue attacking me in the media, you will see what I am going to do."

In the 105 years of the ANC’s existence, no one has damaged and splintered the party more than him. Then he attacks by blaming his fellow leaders for losing the metros in the 2016 local government election because they were attacking him all the time.

He accused foreign agents of being behind the attempt to remove him — this issue must never be raised again.

He will survive a no-confidence motion called by opposition parties in Parliament, whether the Constitutional Court orders a secret vote or not.

The mafia state our academic leaders announced last week and the exposé of the Gupta e-mails, which show how they exerted undue influence over cabinet ministers and all the parastatals, is here to stay.

JM BouvierBryanston