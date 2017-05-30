LETTER: Graft fuels rhino poaching

About a week ago, at least 23 rhinos were poached in Hluhluwe/Imfolozi Game Reserve and two rhinos were dehorned inside the auction pens at Umfolozi.

The problem is not Eastern demand for horn, but rather the lack of resources for park staff and the lack of people of integrity employed as park staff.

It appears that with the increasing affirmative action in all government departments, there seems to be a corresponding increase in corruption, which is manifesting itself as rhino poaching.

Gone are the days of the dedicated game rangers — there are inappropriate appointees at all levels, people who see this vocation as a salary only. There would be very little poaching if the officials were not as corrupt as they are.

For years, SA had border wars and neighbouring countries were swamped with arms for liberation movements and we never suffered the slaughter of wildlife as we see now.

Charles CadmanVia e-mail