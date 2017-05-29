LETTER: Shabangu wrongly vilified

Women’s affairs minister Susan Shabangu may or may not be a good minister. But I was shocked at how the press vilified her for saying murder victim Karabo Mokoena was "weak".

Shabangu was clearly on the right track of supporting women against how they find men in SA. She may be fluent in many languages but English is not her first language and the choice of wording was unfortunate. But her message was clear: Mokoena should not have had to face men like this.

She was speaking out against how women are treated by men. Yet instead of us all understanding what she meant, society picks on her for getting one word wrong. Next time a women wants to stand up and speak out, how will they feel?

Your Third Umpire got this call wrong and stood on the side of male dominance. It is time for us men to stand up against the men who are terrorising our woman. It starts with little things like your Third Umpire picking on a woman unnecessarily. Stop it in its tracks and apologise.

Stephen W BurrowModderfontein