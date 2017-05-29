Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shabangu wrongly vilified

29 May 2017 - 04:00
Susan Shabangu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Susan Shabangu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Women’s affairs minister Susan Shabangu may or may not be a good minister. But I was shocked at how the press vilified her for saying murder victim Karabo Mokoena was "weak".

Shabangu was clearly on the right track of supporting women against how they find men in SA. She may be fluent in many languages but English is not her first language and the choice of wording was unfortunate. But her message was clear: Mokoena should not have had to face men like this.

She was speaking out against how women are treated by men. Yet instead of us all understanding what she meant, society picks on her for getting one word wrong. Next time a women wants to stand up and speak out, how will they feel?

Your Third Umpire got this call wrong and stood on the side of male dominance. It is time for us men to stand up against the men who are terrorising our woman. It starts with little things like your Third Umpire picking on a woman unnecessarily. Stop it in its tracks and apologise.

Stephen W BurrowModderfontein

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The ANC cannot do the rational thing ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Jacob Zuma that never was
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Zwane’s role in decline of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: A tough time to revive Edcon
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TIM COHEN: Bill Gates's chickens stir development ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.