LETTER: Narrow pro-nuclear circle

It is striking that almost the only letters supporting a nuclear deal are written by those in the nuclear or civil engineering industries.

The letter (Nuclear still only option, May 26) is from a programme manager of nuclear engineering. It alleges that "nuclear energy is the only technology that allows SA to meet its COP21 obligations while still pursuing rapid economic growth".

To the contrary, the Department of Energy put up on the internet its presentation on the Grand Inga treaty of November 2014. Slide 12 informs us of how much more hydropower we could import: "SA is guaranteed a minimum of 9,640MW and a maximum of 13,060MW; anything beyond this could still be negotiated."

Since that presentation, there have been huge gas discoveries in Mozambique and Tanzania. Gas produces less than half the carbon dioxide of coal-fired power stations.

Imported hydropower and gas are less expensive electricity options than nuclear. Neither do they involve the expense of permanent storage of high-level radioactive waste.

A succession of governments have broken their promise that they would build a high-level radioactive waste depository more than 30 years ago.

Keith GottschalkClaremont