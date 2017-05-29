LETTER: Brown’s stature in tatters

Once upon a time Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had stature and integrity — the result of long years of hard work and commitment to a great cause; of sacrifice in the United Democratic Front and for the struggle.

Her close connection to the Travelgate scandal started the rot, and now she’s devoid of anything but shame and rank opportunism. Woefully repeating lie after embarrassing lie as she tries to protect Number One and his state-capture friends.

Can she not see what a disgrace and a spectacle she has made of herself? She has not a shred of integrity left.

And former Inkatha Freedom Party KwaZulu-Natal premier Ben Ngubane is in the same category — another individual who has lost all gravitas and respect. His behaviour has been beyond disgraceful and casts a long shadow over his premiership and earlier political achievements.

He’s now just a sad old gun for hire with nothing left but a large bank account to show for all the times he turned away and failed to do the right thing.

Mark LoweDurban