LETTER: The insane asylum of SA

Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Gugile Nkwinti has been making noises about inherited land being expropriated without compensation. One wonders if we are living in an insane asylum.

Governments in developed countries don’t do that. They pay for what they take. Is there any hope that this message will penetrate the miasma surrounding SA’s governing party?

The way it works in successful countries is that the state takes money from citizens via the tax system. The rules are set out in tax laws, enacted after democratic debate in Parliament.

Our ruling party cannot have it both ways. Either we develop the country through the rule of law, and extract monies through tax legislation, or we have a chaotic free-for-all and go down the drain. It would be helpful if the ANC could decide what they want.

Willem CronjeFree State