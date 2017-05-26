LETTER: Special life of Brian

Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom is the only option left for him to salvage what remains of his reputation and career.

He was so carried away by the public protector’s report on state capture that, without thinking his options through, he tearfully resigned, or rather retired, only to land in a less appealing job as an ordinary MP.

The haste with which he was shipped to Parliament was dealt a heavy blow when President Jacob Zuma was prevented from appointing him as finance minister. Obviously, Molefe was never going to settle for a job as an ordinary MP — that was a huge salary cut.

However, I get a sense Molefe may have remained as an MP had his astronomical pension payout been approved. In any case, all this is history considering he has since danced his way back to Eskom amid rapturous welcome by jubilant staff members.

Gwede Mantashe and Zizi Kodwa — presumably speaking on behalf of the top six leaders of the ANC — were quick to condemn this move and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was summoned to Luthuli House.

Now, however, it appears she is issuing contradictory statements on whether it was agreed that the government must resolve the issue or she was instructed to reverse the decision to reappoint Molefe.

Although circumstances differ, there are similarities between the Molefe issue and that of Thoko Didiza, who was nominated as mayoral candidate for Tshwane. Both were deployed amid objections from ANC structures. Both were earmarked for more senior positions than their peers. Both were afforded the option of returning to their previous positions when things didn’t go as planned.

What happened to deployment being a service to the people in whatever capacity, under any circumstances? What deployment rules were used in the cases of these comrades?

Peter MonyukuWendywood