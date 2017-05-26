LETTER: Nedlac, can you hear us?

There have been problems with regard to representation at Nedlac. Nedlac does not give credence to small business, whose voice is absolutely vital for this institution.

It is trite to say that small business is the engine room of job creation in SA and it is dangerous to leave its voice unheard. Often it is said that Business Unity SA speaks on behalf of small business, but the reality is that they represent big business.

The alignment between government interests, big business and large trade unions in the Nedlac chamber is often dysfunctional.

The national minimum wage, which will take the parties away from sectoral negotiations, is a case in point. Small business is going to be badly hit by this wage, which will in turn lead to the loss of probably 1-million jobs.

One of the mandates given to Nedlac was to ensure that there is a system which will create more jobs. Their leading voice in job creation should be small business.

Michael Bagraim MPCape Town