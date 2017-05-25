LETTER: The polarised will suffer

The conclusion of the article, Other nations have built more equal societies, but SA is found wanting, May 24, was obvious, but I believe the narrative to be absent of some unique South African and African peculiarities.

In the countries sampled, the strength of homogeneity, proximity to established trade zones and the will to develop a society from the bottom up are key drivers to social balance. The comparisons in the story lacked any African success story, which include Kenya, Ethiopia and Ghana. SA has moved marginally in the equality stakes purely because of its model to tax the rich and fool the poor. After 22 years of democracy, both sectors of society have been polarised to suffer. Only when South Africans learn to own their democracy will the fruits of the struggle be seen in transformation

To respond to the problem of equality from a bipolar perspective serves no one. An inclusive economy requires inclusive participation by all.

F CassimHoughton Estate