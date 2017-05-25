LETTER: Insulting our intelligence

The Eskom board must come clean with the public. They seem to have forgotten that it was Brian Molefe himself who made a public announcement regarding his resignation. To suggest that he was on unpaid leave is to insult our intelligence, because why else would he have accepted the position as an MP?

Our state entities must get their act together. They have a responsibility towards us, and not their narrow selfish interests.

Re-employing Molefe is going to have a negative effect on the work of the utility. In future, the ANC must make sure that it deploys cadres who are equal to the task and not the ones who get blessings from the Guptas.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein