Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Insulting our intelligence

Our state entities must get their act together

25 May 2017 - 05:21
Brian Molefe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Brian Molefe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The Eskom board must come clean with the public. They seem to have forgotten that it was Brian Molefe himself who made a public announcement regarding his resignation. To suggest that he was on unpaid leave is to insult our intelligence, because why else would he have accepted the position as an MP?

Our state entities must get their act together. They have a responsibility towards us, and not their narrow selfish interests.

Re-employing Molefe is going to have a negative effect on the work of the utility. In future, the ANC must make sure that it deploys cadres who are equal to the task and not the ones who get blessings from the Guptas.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom elite run out of road
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Don’t stress about us in SA
Opinion
3.
GM’s departure is not personal Mzansi, you are ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Bantu Holomisa is acting ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Gupta Men at Eskom
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.