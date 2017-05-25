LETTER: ANC’s natural selection

Evolution has put us where we are today and the incredible advances in palaeontology are revealing insights into the lives of dinosaurs. I guess the big ones ate the little ones until a meteorite reset the clock.

Inevitably, there will always be successful species because it is nature’s way. The current world revolves around money and apparently there are a small number of very successful money multipliers, while the vast majority are money deficient. Much of this "money" has been generated using natural resources, of which probably the best examples … [ are] many of the oil-rich nations..

In SA, evolution has also created the same problem and the few rich and the many poor is a sad reflection of a natural selection phenomenon called greed and corruption.

We were a "resource-rich" country but the political, financial and social framework that has been created will probably mean much of that wealth will stay in the ground as environmental conditions will increasingly sponsor the greedy and corrupt species. I fear, the only way to stop the new dangerous dinosaur is a meteorite because the ANC is that new dinosaur!

Andy ClayVia e-mail