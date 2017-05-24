LETTER: GM is thinking about profits, not colour

I read Ayabonga Cawe’s column (A legacy of apartheid collusion and now a lack of consultation, May 22) on GM’s exit and have come to the conclusion that almost all our development economists are stuck in a 1950s anti-McCarthy, witch-hunt time warp.

The fact that in 1950s America, as in 1970s SA, liberal economics (union participation and anti-monopoly politics) and liberal politics went hand-in-hand has completely escaped them all. If you stood for the worker, and against "the firm", you were communist and left-wing. The fact that the majority of the workers were black, and the majority of the bosses were white, invariably meant that anyone who supported left-leaning labour policies also supported equal rights and an end to segregation, apartheid, etc.

In 2017, if you want to address inequality you had better make sure you are not seeking to redress racial discrimination with socialist economic policies — Zimbabwe is the result. If you can solve issues for the poor and uneducated, you can solve issues for racial redress, not the other way round. It is a startling fact that the majority of the poor in SA are black. If you attempt to help them because they are black, they are likely to remain poor and uneducated, as has been the case in other attempts to redress historic injustices (native Americans and aboriginal Australians).

If you implement socialist policies that attempt to educate the illiterate, feed and medicate the poor, and address modern 2017 inequality, you will have a far better chance of success in lifting black people from poverty.

The view that the government needs to "be consulted" every time a firm decides to make an investment decision is part of this delusion. Can the ANC not see that every time they fire a competent Cabinet minister or keep an incompetent one, it erodes the trust of investors? This lack of trust is the reason Sibanye Gold is investing $2bn in a platinum venture in the US, far inferior to any hard asset we have in SA.

People only "consult" or negotiate with people they trust. If the socialist economists are genuinely concerned with addressing inequality they should refrain from painting capitalist with white, and worker with black. To be effective, economic policy needs to identify capital, labour and industry as such — not black, white or coloured.