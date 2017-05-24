LETTER: First threats, then attacks

A threat to a woman’s life must be condemned in the strongest terms. Those who kill women start by issuing veiled threats. This is to demonise and dehumanise the victim into an object that can easily be killed. The threats by ANC Youth League eThekwini region members to the life of ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza should be taken seriously. This is domestic violence.

It is Orwellian doublespeak to create a hashtag for the dead, while ignoring the lives of threatened women. Why are we quiet when a political party is threatening the life of a single mother whose only crime is to speak out against injustices and lies? Why is no one standing up for her right to speak as she sees it? Or should women be subservient and do as they are told?

Why are the women in the ANC silent? I don’t see Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma condemning it. Do they want to wait until Khoza is dead and then create a meaningless hashtag to remember her by?

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail