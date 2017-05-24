LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa the joker

Cyril Ramaphosa made me laugh, although I felt like crying, when he said on TV that when he met Moody’s, "I looked at them straight in the eye and told them that the ANC will never split and they don’t have to worry a bit about anything". Is this guy for real when everyone knows the ANC has split into different factions already, and SA is one step from the abyss?

These wise words coming from a guy who on many occasions, even as late as two weeks ago, defended Jacob Zuma, even retracting his statement after the firing of Pravin Gordhan. He does not have the guts or backbone to stand up and be counted. Ramaphosa should launch a career as a stand-up comedian, not campaign for the presidency.

JM BouvierBryanston