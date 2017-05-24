Opinion / Letters

LETTER: City cops still on standby

24 May 2017 - 05:25
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Andrew McGregor’s lament detailing the shortcomings of the Johannesburg metropolitan police came with an appeal to the mayor to address the problem (City cops keen on standby, May 23). I have a sense that so far, there’s no evidence that the new brooms at the council are willing to tackle the problem.

I sent a member of the section 79 committee of economic development and transport a mail on March 15, with the name of a metro officer more interested in ticketing someone using a cellphone in an emergency than assisting in getting that person to a hospital. I’ve since sent two mails prodding for news of the disciplinary action taken against the cop, without reply.

If this is what is done with prima facie evidence of corrupt policing, I think it best not to hold my breath waiting for a happy ending.

Michael FridjhonVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Don’t stress about us in SA
Opinion
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu says Ramaphosa is in — ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom cannot try to turn back the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
How SA’s nuclear plant build could fuel corruption
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: GM rides off into the sunset
Opinion / Bruce's List

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.