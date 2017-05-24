LETTER: City cops still on standby

Andrew McGregor’s lament detailing the shortcomings of the Johannesburg metropolitan police came with an appeal to the mayor to address the problem (City cops keen on standby, May 23). I have a sense that so far, there’s no evidence that the new brooms at the council are willing to tackle the problem.

I sent a member of the section 79 committee of economic development and transport a mail on March 15, with the name of a metro officer more interested in ticketing someone using a cellphone in an emergency than assisting in getting that person to a hospital. I’ve since sent two mails prodding for news of the disciplinary action taken against the cop, without reply.

If this is what is done with prima facie evidence of corrupt policing, I think it best not to hold my breath waiting for a happy ending.

Michael FridjhonVia e-mail