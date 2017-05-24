Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chasing investors away

24 May 2017 - 05:23
The statement from trade union Numsa that it intends taking legal advice with regard to the future shutdown of the GM plant shows why foreign investors are starting to look elsewhere. (GM pulls out of SA, May 19). The labour legislation in SA is weighted against employers and industrial regulations are onerous.

Management decisions to ensure businesses grow are hampered by our regulatory authority. Human resource practitioners say trying to negotiate with unions and labour department officials is like walking through treacle.

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesman

