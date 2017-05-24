Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Black monopoly suffering

24 May 2017 - 05:25
Irvin Jim of Numsa. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
To borrow President Jacob Zuma’s phrase, it is only "clever blacks" who have huge incomes, sleep in luxurious hotels, drive fancy cars and have acquired all the trappings of luxury, who have the duplicity to rail against "white monopoly capital". The not-so-fortunate poor workers, black and white, who constantly face the prospect of unemployment, helplessness and anguish, have no such luxury.

One would have expected Irvin Jim and his comrades at Numsa to assure workers that they are going to replace this "white monopoly capital" with their own brand of monopoly capital (black?) to take over or establish their own GM. Rather, when it came to the crunch, he said he would go to court, presumably to force GM not to abandon ship.

Meanwhile, his normally vocal comrades are conspicuous by their silence. As always, it is the poor who suffer, while the armchair revolutionaries retreat in their luxury.

Erick MhlangaThohoyandou

