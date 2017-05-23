LETTER: Party funding probe vital

My Vote Counts (MVC) welcomes the ANC’s steps towards addressing the regulation of private political party funding. The proposal to set up an ad hoc committee in Parliament to deal with this issue comes at a time when democracy faces a crisis of corruption, state capture, and "money politics".

MVC will work with any parliamentary process that aims to bring meaningful reform that promotes transparency and a more diverse and robust democratic climate. We believe this proposal is a vital, long-overdue step to addressing the corruptive influence of money in politics.

We welcome ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s statement that the committee should complete its inquiry by December. We cannot accept a process that drags on and delays the inevitable any further. It is vital that full regulations are in place well before the 2019 elections, so that these elections take place in an environment that has transparent and regulated private political party funding.

MVC has long called on Parliament and the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to enact legislation to regulate political party funding. All major political parties refuse to disclose who funds them.

After many attempts to get political parties to disclose their funders to the public, MVC has been forced to go to court to challenge the Promotion of Access to Information Act for failing to provide access to information on the funding of political parties. This case is set down to be heard on August 15 and 16.

Janine OgleCo-ordinator: My Vote Counts