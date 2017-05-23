Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Defamation suit missing

23 May 2017 - 05:25
Ben Ngubane. Picture: SABC
Ben Ngubane. Picture: SABC

Dr Ben Ngubane issued a full statement on Friday, disputing the claims made against him and Brian Molefe by former minerals minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi. What is interesting is the strength of the language Ngubane uses, labelling the former minister’s allegations "bare-faced lies" and that they are "absurd".

Given the extent of the damage the former minister’s statements do to both Ngubane and Molefe’s reputations, I find it most curious that neither Ngubane nor Molefe has rushed to sue the former minister for defamation.

If the statements are as absurd as Ngubane says, they should have little problem succeeding in court. We are waiting.

James DrewVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Don’t stress about us in SA
Opinion
2.
STUART THEOBALD: FSB’s inquiry into rand shorting ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: How toxic environments derail ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA’s stalling motor sector
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s memorial lecture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.