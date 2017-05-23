LETTER: Defamation suit missing

Dr Ben Ngubane issued a full statement on Friday, disputing the claims made against him and Brian Molefe by former minerals minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi. What is interesting is the strength of the language Ngubane uses, labelling the former minister’s allegations "bare-faced lies" and that they are "absurd".

Given the extent of the damage the former minister’s statements do to both Ngubane and Molefe’s reputations, I find it most curious that neither Ngubane nor Molefe has rushed to sue the former minister for defamation.

If the statements are as absurd as Ngubane says, they should have little problem succeeding in court. We are waiting.

James DrewVia e-mail