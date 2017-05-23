LETTER: City cops keen on standby

I am aware of three incidents in the past two weeks involving the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department that should be brought to the attention of mayor Herman Mashaba:

• A colleague was mugged walking to a gate at Nasrec to collect her daughter from the Justin Bieber concert at the weekend. Traumatised, bruised and bleeding, she approached three metropolitan policemen for help and was told it had nothing to do with them, before they turned their backs on her to continue their conversation.

• A client was crossing the Allandale intersection, where the traffic lights were not working, and another vehicle jumped the queue colliding with and severely damaging her vehicle. While calling her husband, the passenger of the offending vehicle approached her on the pretext of establishing if she was injured, then seized her cellphone and sped off. The scene was observed by two officers in a passing metropolitan police vehicle who continued on their journey without stopping.

• A visitor from the UK was caught speeding in the area of Bedfordview coming from the airport and was told that as a foreigner, he faced "a spot fine or arrest". When he inquired as to the amount of the spot fine, the reply was "how much do you have in your wallet?". They emptied his wallet.

I believe all Johannesburg ratepayers support my appeal to our mayor that he apply his mind to the management of the police.

Andrew McGregorDunkeld West