LETTER: Amcu needs to explain

You expect the government and the mining industry to be in crisis talks about the parlous state of the platinum industry, and Lonmin in particular (Lonmin woes a mining portent, May 19). I think you have left out the key player.

When the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union went on strike for a starting wage of R12,500 a month, and lots of fringe benefits on the side, they were warned it was economically unsustainable. They won the battle, but have lost us the industry.

Prof Philip Lloyd Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology