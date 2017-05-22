LETTER: Minorities have rights

Tristen Taylor undoubtedly has good cause to be critical of the Nazi regime, all it stood for and the influence that he perceives it still exerts (Why we cannot brush off display of Nazi-like posters, May 17). However, as a postdoctoral philosopher can we not expect a degree of balance in his musings?

The Stellenbosch students of Afrikaner heritage have good cause to feel that their culture, and that of the Anglos, is threatened by the huge wave of equally racist posturing by ignorant elements of our black community. Our Constitution positions SA as a nonracial country with an obligation to make restitution for the ills of the previous regime, and presumably for the colonialist power whose ethos made possible this very document.

Surely the Anglo-Afrikaner students at Stellenbosch have a right to make their concerns known, even if they are drawn from the minority tribes inhabiting this country?

Robert StoneLinden