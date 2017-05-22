LETTER: A sci-fi story of rogues

Your regular contributor, Steven Friedman, writes in a highly theoretical context (Why judges’ overreach is threat to democracy, May 17). He speaks of SA’s democratic dream but chooses to ignore the thievery and corruption at the highest level of government that pervades our increasingly fragile society.

He speaks about governance through the courts and that this process is antidemocratic. Yet in the face of an attack on the pillars of society and the rule of law, the courts are the critically important bastion that separates us from the devil and the deep blue sea. Friedman’s theoretical model does not make provision for a rogue state and what to do about it in terms of the rule of law within a constitutional democracy.

SA stands on the brink of social and economic disaster and pretending the abnormal represents the new normal is too far-fetched to be credible.

The sooner the corrupters and the wreckers of democracy are put in jail the sooner a new and reinvigorated South African democracy can be born. The Mandela era has been driven into the ground. The Rainbow Nation dream has evaporated into a dense and impermeable fog.

Friedman’s theory is a story that blends into the realms of science fiction. There will be a bad outcome for all involved, besides the thieves.

It’s time for a roll call to find out who is in and who is out. The guilty must end up in jail — finished and klaar.

AR ViljoenElgin