LETTER: Post Office’s snail mail

Many Business Day readers and companies no doubt hope that Mark Barnes can again make the Post Office the carrier of first choice instead of private courier firms.

A British relative spent the equivalent of R81 to airmail me an envelope of photos. It took 26 days to be delivered. The London-Cape Town flight is 12 hours. So is the Moscow-Cape Town flight, from where airmail takes 20 days. A mail ship takes 11 days from the UK to Cape Town for surface delivery. There is no excuse for airmail to take longer than four or five days from London or Moscow to Cape Town.

It will be good if Barnes can brief us about the causes of the slothfulness, and what action he plans to take to remedy this.

Keith GottschalkClaremont