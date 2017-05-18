Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s rich will simply leave

18 May 2017 - 05:40
Picture: ISTOCK
In the UK about 2,000 taxpayers contribute more than 16% of total revenue collected and since at least 10 of the top billionaires live in London, Prime Minister Theresa May is rethinking the "nondomicile" rules to keep them. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn intends taxing them even more if he is ever elected, so the masses won’t have to pay for education.

But what happens when those 2,000 move elsewhere? They can, and they will.

In the same way, we see every day in SA people who have very little but still have numerous children they simply can’t afford or feed or house, and the solution that is trotted out is to tax the successful part of the community more. There is one big difference, though, a huge amount of the money that is collected by the state continues to be stolen.

So the so-called superrich legitimate taxpayer is caught between self-enriching thieves on the one side and "hand it over or else" bandits on the other.

Given the statutory and regulatory hostility towards the community that generates the wealth, I predict an exodus, either offshore or to the Cape.

Andy ClayVia e-mail

