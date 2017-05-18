LETTER: Hunger strikers are killers

Israel does not have the death penalty, probably making it unique in the Middle East. Since 1920, it has suffered 24,861 killed and 35,356 wounded due to terrorist attacks. The leader of the fast by Palestinian prisoners, Marwan Barghouti, is serving five life sentences for murder. His fellow Palestinian hunger strikers are not in jail for stealing loaves of bread either. They are fasting for certain demands, including access to additional TV programmes. What they are fasting for are not life-threatening.

Who are these prisoners? They will include the youngster who cut the throat of a three-month old infant in the It Tamar settlement and showed no remorse. Perhaps also those who recently stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death in her sleep, drivers who deliberately rammed their cars into pedestrians, thus causing death and mutilation, youngsters who threw rocks at speeding cars and so caused accidents with dire results. And I am expected to fast in sympathy with Barghouti and his fellow murderers?

The perpetrators were indoctrinated. Their actions were often mandated from the pulpit by knife-wielding clergy in what has become known as the "knife intifada", their actions lauded by their families and those in government. Where they did not survive their murderous attempts, they have been glorified and venerated by their communities.

I have no doubt that they see themselves as partisans fighting for a just cause. But Jews have lived in that land for 3,300 years and according to international decisions made over the past century, have the legal right of ownership, apart from the historic one. The Israeli government has a duty to protect its citizens and punish those who try to harm them. If you have a dispute with your neighbour, you go to court, you do not kill him.

Don KrauszKillarney