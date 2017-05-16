Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No place for Bathabile Dlamini

16 May 2017 - 05:29
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini just doesn’t get the concept of accountability. The Constitutional Court instructed the South African Social Security Agency to phase out Cash Paymaster Services within 12 months. The minister’s job is to devise plans to make it happen. That is why we pay her.

The Constitutional Court did not ask for reasons why it could not be done, yet this is what Dlamini presented to Parliament’s social development portfolio committee last week. This is not the way leaders think. Leaders are "can do" people.

Which part of "make it happen" does Dlamini not understand? Her job is to set the goal, marshal whatever resources she needs to achieve that goal and then lead the project home. This is yet another example of why most political appointees would not survive one day in the private sector, not even at a junior level. We need to get rid of them.

James DrewVia e-mail

