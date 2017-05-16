LETTER: Molefe’s heart is not in it

Eskom’s decision to rehire Brian Molefe as its group CEO is an insult to our intelligence. The man resigned for reasons Eskom accepted at the time, so why must he be rehired in a post where he no longer has an interest in serving? If he was serious about the job, he would never have left the utility in the first place.

This decision shows that state capture is alive and well and will have to be dealt with decisively. Molefe did well in his first tenure, but now his heart lies elsewhere.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein