LETTER: Leaders seize the spoils

With Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder meeting having taken place, I think it fitting to bring one of his many pieces of wisdom to Africa. I am sure most readers are familiar with the adage: "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked."

Until the end of the resources boom in about 2014, the slogan was "It’s Africa’s time". It is only now that we discover it was (as always) only certain people’s time. Only the connected — let’s call them the chief’s advisers, family and friends — were able to reap the rewards of almost a decade-long resources boom. To name two examples, the two youngest billionaires on this continent are the son and daughter of the leaders of SA and Angola, respectively. Coincidence? I think not.

With the tide now out, it is very clear who is swimming in golden bathing suits and who is butt-naked. The masses realise they have been conned and suddenly rhetoric such as "radical economic restructuring" and "inclusive growth" fills the air. Both of these concepts are on their own non-negotiable for a just society. However, driven by leaders of questionable integrity, they are recipes for disaster. The continent is littered with examples.

At the height of the resources boom, the Gulf countries convened a summit to ensure diversified and sustainable growth. Today they are reaping the rewards. Australia also repositioned itself using the rewards from the resources boom to focus on tourism and agriculture to feed the Chinese and Indian populations. It has never looked back.

Looking at my beloved continent, I can only agree with Bill Clinton in a slightly adapted way: "It’s the leaders, Stupid."

Derek AbrahamsVia e-mail