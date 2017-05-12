LETTER: Back up your facts, Louw

The thrust of my letter (Oxfam rant a Louw point, May 3) criticising Leon Louw’s trashing of global inequality statistics was to ask him to clarify upon what informed basis he rejects the findings of the large body of global institutions that the extremes of inequality are widening.

What we get instead is an attack on what he takes to be left-wing predispositions, plus the bald assertion: "It is a fact that the poorest 50% have many more times more wealth than the richest eight, 100 or 1,000."

He is right. I am almost certainly a mindless left-wing hack. After all, I am a sociologist. But again I ask Louw: "What are your sources?"

Roger SouthallVia e-mail