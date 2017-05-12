LETTER: ANC mistook us for fools

President Jacob Zuma’s days are numbered — so the sooner he understands the dynamics the better. He was booed in Bloemfontein — one of the "Premier League" strongholds — when such humiliation is associated with "clever blacks" in Gauteng.

The tripartite alliance is falling apart. The South African Communist Party’s second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila’s suggestion that the role of each partner in the alliance should be discussed spells trouble. And Blade Nzimande says that he doesn’t want to be remembered as someone who let the alliance fall apart.

South Africans were patient and afforded the ANC the opportunity to self-correct from its weaknesses — until it mistook us for fools who are its blind loyalists.

The Gauteng urbanites who were labelled "clever blacks" by the morally compromised president taught the ANC a lesson in 2016’s local government elections. But instead of humbling himself, Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet and labelled the protests demanding his exit a "white" thing.

People in the president’s cabal still deny the fact that he complicated things when he fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, using a bogus report the minister of intelligence did not recognise. They still believe his conspiracy theories.

Zuma is now vulnerable in his party, the tripartite alliance, civil society, in church forums and everywhere he goes.

The ANC should do what its NEC member and Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo proposed — its June policy conference should debate how to manage coalitions.

ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa is wrong in his observation that the ANC would be lucky to secure 49% of the vote in 2019 — it will be less.

Zuma arrogantly imposed himself on workers on May Day thinking he would resurrect his dwindling political career, but it backfired. ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete and ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala were also booed.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte should come out from the denialism corner and admit that she was booed for associating with a compromised camp that is falling apart.

Phaswana RofhiwaVia e-mail