LETTER: Mashatile coloured-blind

With his blundering in recent days over the coloured community rioting south of Johannesburg, Gauteng human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile highlights how difficult it is to read the writing on the wall when one’s back is up against it. He and his party hold this community in such low regard that his answer to their righteous anger is to create a "steering committee" to look into his own party’s abysmal nonperformance with regard to low-cost housing.

Mashatile put in the boot in 2016, when he culled racial minorities from meaningful positions on the ANC election lists drawn up by the doleful Mapiti Matsena (now Tshwane opposition caucus leader). Coloureds are adjudged dispensable, inconvenient and, evidently for the ANC, tiresome. However, coloureds do know from whom they have been taking a kicking these past 23 years. Their pain is real and their agonies unheard, even despised, by the indifferent. No wonder the furies of civil unrest are unleashed.

D BrouwerVia e-mail