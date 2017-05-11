Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mashatile coloured-blind

11 May 2017 - 06:04
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

With his blundering in recent days over the coloured community rioting south of Johannesburg, Gauteng human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile highlights how difficult it is to read the writing on the wall when one’s back is up against it. He and his party hold this community in such low regard that his answer to their righteous anger is to create a "steering committee" to look into his own party’s abysmal nonperformance with regard to low-cost housing.

Mashatile put in the boot in 2016, when he culled racial minorities from meaningful positions on the ANC election lists drawn up by the doleful Mapiti Matsena (now Tshwane opposition caucus leader). Coloureds are adjudged dispensable, inconvenient and, evidently for the ANC, tiresome. However, coloureds do know from whom they have been taking a kicking these past 23 years. Their pain is real and their agonies unheard, even despised, by the indifferent. No wonder the furies of civil unrest are unleashed.

D BrouwerVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s solitary stand at WEF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How Zuma might be Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s great booing ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.