LETTER: Equity depends on growth

Before the labour minister berates the business community over the slow progress in achieving employment equity targets, a few salient facts:

• SA is going through a prolonged downturn and has been in a depressed state for the last three years;

• Most businesses, and especially big businesses, are downsizing, which has resulted in millions of jobs being shed over the last three years. When businesses are downsizing they are not employing;

• The fact that there is no or very little employment taking place, especially in the upper echelons of organisations, means one cannot change the demographics of those levels;

• Our country’s labour laws are absolutely clear that one cannot in any way force people to resign or dismiss employees merely to make way for other demographic groups within the business.

The only real way we are going to reflect the national and provincial demographics is to ensure our economy grows so that businesses can start employing again.

Our labour department is making the environment more and more difficult for companies that would otherwise create jobs. This onerous labour regulatory environment has almost destroyed some industries. When will our labour minister learn?

Michael Bagraim, MPDeputy shadow labour minister