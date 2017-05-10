LETTER: R100,000 to prove theft

The TAU SA executive committee is fed up with accusations that farmers have stolen the land that belongs to them, which leads to more voices demanding expropriation without compensation. Clarity should be obtained as soon as possible. These continued vague accusations are frequently made but to date nobody has been able to support such claims with concrete evidence. Therefore, TAU SA has decided to offer a reward of R100,000 to anybody who can prove beyond reasonable doubt that any commercial farmer or member of TAU SA gained ownership in a way that constitutes theft.

Property rights provide stability, which forms the basis of economic growth. Our property rights are seriously threatened by the "theft" accusation. All who believe in economic growth, job creation and poverty relief should oppose this serious threat based on popular lies. Do not allow the lie to determine our direction.

Louis MeintjesPresident, TAU SA