LETTER: Law must take its course

After the suspects in the murder case of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu were granted bail, violence erupted in Coligny against members of the farming community. Houses were set alight, of which one was the house of a farmer, as well as maize fields. We condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms, and as in the murder case, the law must take its course in the investigation of these criminal acts against the farming community.

If the accused in the murder trial are found guilty they must face the consequences of their actions. It cannot be allowed that members of society take the law into their own hands. If they are not satisfied with the proceedings of a court of law, they should also face the consequences for their criminal actions.

With regard to the violence perpetrated against the farming community, I call on the police to provide the necessary protection to farmers and to do a thorough investigation of these violent crimes.

This type of violence can solve no problem and can only lead to a security catastrophe unless timely action is taken by the police and community leaders. I would like to thank members of the farming community who acted responsibly within the framework of the Rural Safety Strategy to deal with the situation. We will continue to monitor the situation through our affiliate, Agri Northwest, and provide the necessary assistance where required.

Johannes MöllerPresident, Agri SA