LETTER: Focus on hope, not Zuma

Jacob Zuma’s presidency is a distraction. His presence in the Union Buildings is distracting this country from the nation-building project and growing the economy. The racial fires burning at Coligny are symptoms of neglect and a dearth of visionary leadership.

But, we dare not despair. Zuma is history. The sooner we stop being distracted by him and focus on rebuilding this country, the better. The rebuilding process will be long, hard and frustrating. Every South African is needed.

For the sake of our future, I will work with AfriForum if necessary. I do not agree with the EFF, which wants to exclude people like FW de Klerk. If Nelson Mandela, who suffered so much under apartheid, can forgive De Klerk, who am I to say no? Is not the future of SA more important than my own ego? The EFF assumes it is the only one that can decide what is right or wrong. It is pure arrogance.

I also do not agree with the analysts who think the national dialogue initiative is elitist. You can never win in this country. We complain if ANC elders are quiet and ask why they are not calling Zuma to order, but when they do speak out, we complain that their initiative is elitist. I don’t see these analysts coming up with bright ideas to help the country move forward, so what is the role of intellectuals in rebuilding this country? It is far easier to criticise from the comfort of your chair than to take a risk.

I am not a fan of either Thabo Mbeki or De Klerk, but I applaud their initiative. In the words of Hannah Arendt, it is "illumination in the darkest of times". Hope is what we need. Our intellectuals can learn something about getting your hands dirty instead of throwing stones. These dark times require collective effort — no single individual has all the answers.

We cannot let ourselves be distracted by Zuma. The Zuma years are to SA what Mobutu Sese Seko was to Zaire.

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail