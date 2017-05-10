LETTER: Dialogue remains essential

It cannot be overstated that former presidents FW de Klerk, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe have stakes in the affairs of the country like every other citizen. So therefore no amount of red herrings and obfuscation would render them nonentities in the broader struggle to build a prosperous SA. This country was built on the ethos of reconciliation with a quest for a better life for all who live in it.

The call for dialogue is not misplaced — there is a need for collective wisdom to resolve the challenges facing SA and constructive engagement could pave a way forward. But there will always be anarchists, populists and scoffers because such distractors just want to undermine our revolution and distort history. They have no appreciation of the sacrifices of others, but think about themselves only. Lest we be like them, it is always wise to listen to others who have something to say.

It’s equally wise to engage the issue raised and not the person raising it. An obsession with personalities clouds one’s judgment and retards maturity, growth and development and not only of a person, but the society as a whole. It promotes a cult figure with a backing of loyalists who turn a blind eye to the lives of ordinary people who are forced to stay in slums.

Why is it that the majority still live from hand to mouth, while those entrusted with improving the lives of the poor loot SA’s resources? And when the wrongdoing is exposed, they use taxpayers’ money to defend themselves in the courts. This vicious cycle must end.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni