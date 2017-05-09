LETTER: The minibus taxi scourge

I am not shocked by the recent carnage on our highways and even suburbs when minibus taxis are involved. They are a scourge to the country and seemingly a law unto themselves.

It is a gross miscarriage of justice that the Department of Education has been singled out as being in some way responsible for the death of 20 school kids. And then the minister went on national TV and blamed the parents of the children for "allowing" their children to ride in the ill-fated taxi.

Nowhere in this disaster have the really guilty parties been fingered and prosecuted. The Department of Transport has been deathly silent. There is no commission of inquiry into the minibus taxi industry, and the metro traffic police sit on their hands.

Any South African who has driven on any road in this country will be aware of the norm when it comes to minibus taxis: overcrowded, unroadworthy, operators who routinely run red lights, drive in emergency lanes and even in the wrong lanes on divided highways, drive through no-go areas at intersections, overtake on blind rises and around corners, use peel-off lanes for anything but peeling off, and park wherever they want.

Frankly, the minibus taxi industry is rotten and a threat to the health of the nation. Unless it is brought under control and regulated as closely as the aviation industry, and the thousands of taxi drivers start to drive like civilised human beings, no one should be shocked by further slaughter on the roads.

Dr Peter BakerParktown North