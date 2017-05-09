LETTER: Corruption in the fast lane

The fiscal crisis in SA is worsening by the day. The government’s total debt now stands at R2.2-trillion. The debt to GDP ratio was 23% in 2009 and is now 50.7%. The total debt service cost has risen from R147bn in 2016-17 to R162bn this year and will rise more than R200bn over the medium-term expenditure framework period. State guarantees to failed state-owned enterprises are standing at R477bn, with SAA and Eskom major beneficiaries of these guarantees.

Eskom is expected to use R43bn of its guarantee. SAA has used R3.5bn of a R4.7bn going concern guarantee. The South African Post Office has increased its exposure by R2.6bn in 2016-17 and has used almost all of its R4.4bn guarantees.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure as reported by the auditor-general are now growing in billions. Corruption and state capture now cost the taxpayers trillions.

It would be fair to say corruption is on the autobahn in SA, so any talk of radical economic transformation, the code language for radical economic looting, will push SA over a fiscal cliff. The president and finance minister are of no help in dealing with this fiscal crisis. SA needs a new government, and that government must introduce a debt brake law (Schuldenbremse), stop corruption head-on and introduce structural reform to the economy. Neither President Jacob Zuma nor Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe were of any help at the World Economic Forum meetings in Durban.

Dr Ivan MeyerWestern Cape finance MEC and DA deputy federal chairperson.