LETTER: Carol Paton was not ‘mugged’

Your correspondent, SC Weiss, gets his facts wrong (Ndlozi mugged Paton, May 5). Moreover, the letter patronises Paton, who was not the "innocent" white mugged by the "racist" Ndlozi at the seminar convened by the Society Work and Development Institute (Swop) at Wits University. There was certainly a hard-hitting critique from Ndlozi, but he also had tough words for the main speaker, Duma Gqubule, director of the Centre for Development and Economic Transformation.

Nor was Paton asked whether she was the "epitome" of white monopoly capital — she herself posed the question. Ndlozi did not accuse her of representing white monopoly capital by virtue of her skin colour but, as Paton wrote, because she defended the role of capital in developing the mining industry — and that capital is overwhelmingly white and colonial in its origins and modus operandi.

As the chair of the seminar, I saw no need to "stop" anyone during the exchange as each speaker had important things to say. Indeed, far from Ndlozi winning over the audience, I would say each of the three speakers had their supporters. And despite differences, all three agreed the transformation model in the mining industry has been a failure.

All of which makes me wonder whether Weiss in fact attended the event. Readers can judge for themselves at www.swop.org.za.

Prof Karl von HoldtDirector, Swop