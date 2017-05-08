Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Woeful fall from grace

Where is the Andile Mngxitama I used to admire for his thinking and courage?

08 May 2017 - 05:30
Andile Mngxitama. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Oh, new SA, I hate what you have done to my heroes and heroines. Where is the Andile Mngxitama I used to admire for his thinking and courage? Did he sell his soul so that he can be embarrassed? For what? Is it worth the price of his dignity?

I looked up to Moegsien Williams, a brilliant journalist who inspired many. And today? I can’t believe he is the same man behind ANN7. What went wrong? The media are supposed to be a light to the poor and marginalised. What will become of ANN7 when President Jacob Zuma leaves? How will it rebuild its credibility?

Helen Zille was my heroine. I watched her CNN interview a few years ago and thought with people like her in leadership, SA was going places. She was compared with Angela Merkel. Today Zille’s name can be used in the same sentence as AfriForum. What happened?

Then there is the sad case of the ANC. Who would have thought such a great movement would choose to walk in the footprints of Robert Mugabe instead of Nelson Mandela? The ANC of Thabo Mbeki is the same as that of Jacob Zuma. It is filled with denialism, paranoia, ghost-chasing and the cult of personality. For Mbeki, it was HIV/AIDS and Zimbabwe. For Zuma, it is patronage and corruption.

The mess we see today began yesterday.

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail

