LETTER: Wits should fire Malikane

Have the powers that be at Wits read Stuart Theobald’s article on the finance ministry adviser Chris Malikane? (Finance minister’s adviser Malikane plays an academic Jekyll and Hyde game, May 2). If they have — and he is correct — is Wits going to do something to stop this man from educating our children?

According to Theobald, Malikane’s latest peer-reviewed article considers an assessment of the link between economic growth, foreign direct investment and democracy.

Malikane and his co-author found that foreign direct investment "has a direct positive effect on economic growth" and that "democratic institutions, including respect for property rights, rule of law and sound monetary policy, also have a direct positive effect on economic growth". Yet in an address last week to that crazed and racist group Black First Land First, Malikane said SA, "should plunge into crisis like Venezuela and Zimbabwe to achieve transformation with widespread nationalisation and expropriation of land without compensation".

Theobald refers to a City Press report of Malikane saying "we need a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution" or go the route of taking up arms. Much has been said about his inappropriateness as a ministerial adviser. More important is that this associate professor, whose PhD was obtained at the New School of New York, should be fired from Wits. The man is intellectually duplicitous and advocates violence to achieve political aims. If nothing else can get one fired from academia, academic fraud and the threat of treason should suffice.

SC WeissParktown North