Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Riding the populism wave

The ANC’s organisational culture gave birth to and nurtured a behaviour informed by sycophancy, cronyism, corruption and greed

08 May 2017 - 05:28
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

In addition to President Jacob Zuma being booed at a Workers Day rally, another two of the ANC’s top six, Jessie Duarte and Baleka Mbete, also got a hostile reception at May Day rallies. One would be forgiven for concluding that those seen to be on the side of Zuma are experiencing the disapproval of significant sections of the population. But I believe the situation runs much deeper than that.

To consider those in the ANC top six who are content with the president’s current political direction as villains would be to miss the organisational culture that gave birth to and nurtured a behaviour informed by sycophancy, cronyism, corruption and greed. These elements have not only taken root in the governing party but have been widely accepted as the only means to advance and nurture one’s career. Most vulnerable are those who lack training, skills or competence — the means to earn an honest living without political patronage.

Populism is one of the main objectives of leaders who seek to prosper in an environment informed by the aforementioned factors. For them it is a barometer that indicates their approval rating from the public. It becomes an unsustainable strategy as populist promises are seldom achievable. But the leaders will ride the wave for as long as it lasts, making outlandish promises and undertaking projects that are unaffordable, like the social security grant.

How long can we afford to pay social grants to an increasing number of state dependants with a shrinking number of taxpayers when the country is not investing in the young?

Sipho PuwaniCape Town

