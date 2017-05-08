LETTER: Fiscus seen as a cash cow

Despite the obvious refrain of how a petroleum company could run at a loss, I take enormous issue with the fact that the PetroSA executives all received large performance bonuses (PetroSA board asks for business rescue, May 4). If this was in the private sector the executives would have been put to terms and possibly dismissed.

Unfortunately, this game is repeated in most of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the fiscus is seen as a cash cow. Over and above this, there are numerous examples of high-earning individuals in SOEs who are on suspension drawing their salaries. The whole structure of the SOEs appears to be one of executives "feeding at the trough".

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesperson