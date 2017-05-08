Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fiscus seen as a cash cow

The whole structure of the SOEs appears to be one of executives ‘feeding at the trough’

08 May 2017 - 05:29
A chimney flares at PetroSA's Mossgas facility in Mossel Bay. Picture: THE TIMES
A chimney flares at PetroSA's Mossgas facility in Mossel Bay. Picture: THE TIMES

Despite the obvious refrain of how a petroleum company could run at a loss, I take enormous issue with the fact that the PetroSA executives all received large performance bonuses (PetroSA board asks for business rescue, May 4). If this was in the private sector the executives would have been put to terms and possibly dismissed.

Unfortunately, this game is repeated in most of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the fiscus is seen as a cash cow. Over and above this, there are numerous examples of high-earning individuals in SOEs who are on suspension drawing their salaries. The whole structure of the SOEs appears to be one of executives "feeding at the trough".

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesperson

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
2.
OVERHEARD AT DURBAN: An age-old excuse from Zuma
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It turns out the BEF is, in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
If Sanral is downgraded, it will be due to its ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.