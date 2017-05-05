Opinion / Letters

LETTER: That cowardly rented mob

05 May 2017 - 05:28
Standing firm: President Jacob Zuma was heckled during the official Congress of South African Trade Union’s Cosatu Workers’ Day rally at Mangaung in the Free State. Picture: SOWETAN
The rented mob who found joy in booing their own leaders are nothing but cowards. There is no way a sober person can elect a leader and later find solace in booing the very same person.

The ANC elective conference is still a long way off. What should be occupying people’s minds is the policy conference. It is clear the liberation movement is at a crossroads. I bet the opposition parties are celebrating. Unfortunately, there is no proper leadership in the ANC to guide these lost souls.

The December conference will be one of the most divisive in the history of the party if these tendencies are not dealt with immediately.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

