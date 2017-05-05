Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Panel would help Gigaba

Gigaba could improve his chances by appointing a panel of local and international experts in finance and economics to assist him

05 May 2017 - 05:28
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is responsible for the welfare and progress of more than 50-million people. This is a heavy responsibility indeed, considering he does not have much economic or finance experience.

Although former president Thabo Mbeki had an accomplished background in economics, he appointed a panel of local and international experts in finance and economics to assist him. The country benefited from that.

If Gigaba wants to position himself for higher office, his success as finance minister could be enhanced by appointing such a panel.

Jan BuurmanSea Point

